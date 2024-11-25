Open Extended Reactions

Juan Soto is 26 years old, a star since he debuted with the Washington Nationals at age 19, and now one of the most desirable free agents in history. It's not often that a player of his ability reaches free agency at such a young age.

How valuable is he as a free agent? To find out we looked at the biggest free agent stars since 1990, asking this question: If all these players hit free agency at the same time -- taking into account age, performances and accolades -- who would be worth the most?

We started with an initial group of 59 standout players, considered their one-year WAR (their walk year), three-year WAR and eventual contract, and came up with a top-10 list of the most valuable free agents.

Let's see where Soto ranks in our ultimate free agent mega-class.