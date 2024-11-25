        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          Ranking most valuable MLB free agents ever: Where Soto lands

          Juan Soto joins Bryce Harper among the most hyped free agents in MLB history. Where do they rank among the best at the time they hit the market? Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
          • David Schoenfield, ESPN Senior WriterNov 25, 2024, 12:00 PM
            Close
            • Covers MLB for ESPN.com
            • Former deputy editor of Page 2
            • Been with ESPN.com since 1995
            Follow on X

          Juan Soto is 26 years old, a star since he debuted with the Washington Nationals at age 19, and now one of the most desirable free agents in history. It's not often that a player of his ability reaches free agency at such a young age.

          How valuable is he as a free agent? To find out we looked at the biggest free agent stars since 1990, asking this question: If all these players hit free agency at the same time -- taking into account age, performances and accolades -- who would be worth the most?

          We started with an initial group of 59 standout players, considered their one-year WAR (their walk year), three-year WAR and eventual contract, and came up with a top-10 list of the most valuable free agents.

          Let's see where Soto ranks in our ultimate free agent mega-class.