Veteran infielder Rougned Odor will be joining his third team in three seasons after reaching a minor league deal with the San Diego Padres, according to reports.

Odor, 29, was in the Padres' clubhouse on Wednesday morning and will compete for a bench role behind starter Ha-seong Kim during spring training. The deal is pending a physical and has yet to be finalized.

He mostly played second base for the Baltimore Orioles on a $12 million deal in 2022, appearing in 135 games while batting .207 with 13 home runs and 53 RBIs.

Prior to that, Odor spent 2021 with the New York Yankees after being acquired in a trade with the Texas Rangers, where he spent seven seasons. It was with the Rangers that the left-handed hitting Odor found his power stroke, hitting 30 or more home runs in three seasons.

He has a .231 career average with 174 homers and 550 RBIs in nine major league seasons.