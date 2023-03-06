Justin Turner gets hit by a pitch to the face in the first inning but is able to walk off on his own power for the Red Sox (0:17)

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Boston Red Sox infielder Justin Turner needed 16 stitches after he was hit in the face by a pitch during Monday's spring training game against the Detroit Tigers.

The 38-year-old Turner fell to the ground after getting drilled by right-hander Matt Manning. Medical personnel rushed to the plate, and Turner was bleeding and had a towel on his face as he walked off the field.

He was taken to a hospital in Fort Myers, Florida, and treated for soft tissue injuries.

According to an Instagram story from Turner's wife, Kourtney, he had "16 stitches and a lot of swelling but we are thanking God for no fractures & clear scans."

"Thank you to everyone that reached out about Justin and sent prayers," Kourtney wrote in her story that was later reposted by Justin. "We're home now and he's resting (okay - maybe listening to the replay of the game)."

"He's receiving treatment for soft tissue injuries, and is being monitored for a concussion," the Red Sox said in a statement. "He will undergo further testing, and we'll update as we have more information. Justin is stable, alert, and in good spirits given the circumstances."

The two-time All-Star signed a two-year, $22 million deal with the Red Sox during the offseason after spending the past nine years with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He hit .278 with 13 homers and 81 RBIs in 128 games last season.

The veteran was expected to be Boston's primary designated hitter this season while also getting some playing time at first base.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.