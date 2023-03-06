TEMPE, Ariz. -- Chris Sale pitched two scoreless innings for the Boston Red Sox on Monday as the seven-time All-Star tries to bounce back from three straight injury-marred seasons.

Sale gave up two hits and struck out two against Detroit in his first outing this spring training.

"I got it back. I appreciate it more," Sale told the Boston Globe. "I'm trying to have more fun with it; I'm trying to be more open-minded; I'm trying to kind of soak some things in and really appreciate it."

Sale was one of the game's most dominant pitchers throughout the 2010s but has thrown just 48⅓ innings since 2019. He missed the 2020 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery and then had a variety of injuries last season -- including from a bike accident -- that kept him off the mound.

The 33-year-old Sale is in the fourth season of a $145 million, five-year deal.

