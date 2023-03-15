The Kansas City Royals optioned right-hander Jackson Kowar, a first-round pick in the 2018 draft, to Triple-A Omaha along with right-hander Max Castillo and infielder Samad Taylor as they continue to finalize their opening day roster.

Kowar was drafted out of Florida as part of a wave of college prospects that Kansas City hoped would form the backbone of its rotation. But so far, only Brady Singer has emerged as a potential staff ace. Kowar, who allowed 17 runs in just 15 2/3 innings last season, coughed up three runs in five innings this spring.

Castillo and Taylor were acquired from the Blue Jays in a trade for infielder Whit Merrifield lsat season. Taylor in particular had a good spring, hitting .400 with a pair of homers, and is expected to help the Royals at some point this season.