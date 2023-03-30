ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Philadelphia Phillies placed Bryce Harper on the 10-day injured list on Thursday -- instead of the 60-day list -- offering hope he could return sooner than first announced after undergoing surgery on his right elbow over the winter.

Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski was asked about the timeline for Harper's return.

"It hasn't changed," Dombrowski said. "We just continue to be hopeful. The good thing so far is everything has been positive with his rehab."

Harper tore his ulnar collateral ligament last April, forcing him to be the Phillies' designated hitter for 90 games of the regular season as well as the entire postseason.

His original timeline had him out until the All-Star break. That still could be the case, but the Phillies are keeping all avenues open for an earlier return.

"By not putting him on the 60-day list, it keeps the options open," Dombrowski said. "He feels good."

Manager Rob Thomson added: "We have a ways to go. A lot of times you see setbacks in these situations so I don't get too far ahead of myself."

Joining Harper on the injured list are pitchers Nick Nelson, Cristopher Sánchez and Ranger Suárez.

Previously, the Phillies placed first baseman Rhys Hoskins on the 60-day injured list. He underwent successful ACL reconstruction surgery on his left knee on Thursday morning in Texas. Hoskins tore an ACL fielding a ball late in spring training. He'll miss the entire 2023 season.