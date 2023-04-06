Fernando Tatis Jr. said he expects to face plenty of vitriol from opposing players and fans in 2023 because of his positive test last year for a performance-enhancing substance. The San Diego Padres star got an early taste on Wednesday night.

Tatis belted a solo home run Wednesday during his second minor-league rehab game with Triple-A El Paso, where he will play for the next two weeks as he completes his 80-game suspension.

After being booed while rounding the bases by the home fans at Triple-A Sacramento, Tatis also caught flak on social media from Kade McClure, the pitcher who allowed the homer. McClure, responding to a video highlight of Tatis' homer, called the two-time Silver Slugger a "cheater" who was playing in the game because of a "steroid suspension."

**cheater hits a homerun on a rehab assignment during a steroid suspension** https://t.co/1gTgo9Pa8a — Kade McClure (@kademcc) April 6, 2023

McClure, 27, is in his first season at Sacramento, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants. The right-hander appeared in 44 games at Triple-A Charlotte last season, his fifth in the Chicago White Sox organization.

Tatis was suspended on Aug. 12 after testing positive for Clostebol, a synthetic form of testosterone. The former All-Star blamed his positive test on a cream he said he took for ringworm.

The 80-game suspension carried over into this season, and Tatis will not be eligible to return to the Padres until April 20. Tatis said earlier this year that upon his return, he is "looking forward to the challenge" of playing in front of fans who likely will boo him throughout the season.

"It's going to be one of the most emotional years, I feel like, in my career," Tatis told reporters in February. "I'm looking to embrace it."

Prior to the suspension, Tatis already had missed the first four months of the 2022 season while recovering from wrist surgery. He also underwent surgery on his troublesome shoulder during the suspension.

Tatis, 24, appeared in 16 games with the Padres during spring training last month, batting .273 with two homers in 44 at-bats.