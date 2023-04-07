NEW YORK -- Steve Cohen saw all of the memes about the new New York Mets' sponsorship patch and decided he needed to make the change.

"They're Phillie colors," Cohen said. "They should be more Met-appropriate."

After a call with NewYork-Presbyterian, the Mets will be tweaking the new sponsorship patch -- the team's first. The patch, which was red and white, will now sport a more team-friendly look.

We are excited to show off our Amazin' partnership with @nyphospital. pic.twitter.com/fnpAdSMwH5 — New York Mets (@Mets) April 6, 2023

Fans on Thursday poked fun at the patch and its sponsor, especially because of the large group of players -- including Justin Verlander and Edwin Diaz -- currently on the injured list.

Cohen did not reveal when a new patch would make its debut on the Mets uniforms, but the team will play with the Phillies-colored advertisements on its sleeves during Friday's home opener at Citi Field.