PHILADELPHIA -- Luis Arraez became the first Miami Marlins player to hit for the cycle, going 4-for-5 with a homer, two runs scored and two RBIs in an 8-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night.

Before Tuesday, the Marlins were the only active major league team to not have a cycle in their history. Miami entered the National League as the Florida Marlins back in 1992.

Arraez won the American League batting title with a .316 average as a member of the Minnesota Twins in 2022 before being traded to the Marlins in a four-player deal on Jan. 20. He is 22-for-41 (.537) in 12 games to start the 2023 season.

After doubling in the first inning and connecting on a triple to the right-field corner in the sixth, Arraez's solo homer in the seventh helped provide the Marlins some cushion after a four-run lead was cut to one in the Phillies' half of the sixth inning.

Arraez singled to left field in the eighth off Philadelphia reliever Andrew Bellatti, scoring Jazz Chisholm Jr. with the final run of the night.

Jon Berti homered in the third inning and added an RBI single in the seventh for the Marlins, who entered the game with the lowest run total in the NL at 30 through the first 11 games. The eight runs on Tuesday were a season high. Jesus Luzardo (2-0) went six innings, allowing three runs on eight hits.

Chisholm, Yuli Gurriel and Jean Segura also had two hits for the Marlins, whose 14 hits were a season high.

Aaron Nola (0-2) was shaky for most of the night for the Phillies, allowing four earned runs and nine hits in 5 2/3 innings while catching too much of the plate with his fastball. Nola's ERA in his first three starts is 7.04.

Kyle Schwarber homered for Philadelphia while Bryson Stott went 2-for-4 with two RBIs to extend his season-opening hitting streak to 11 games. Nick Castellanos and Josh Harrison also had multihit games.