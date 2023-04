The Minnesota Twins on Saturday have activated outfielder Max Kepler off the injured list, it was announced.

Kepler was put on the IL after missing four games because of lingering soreness in his right knee due to patellar tendinitis.

He is 2-for-16 with one walk and one home run this season.

In a related roster move, the Twins optioned Matt Wallner to Triple-A St. Paul.