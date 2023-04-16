The New York Yankees placed Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain, the team announced Sunday.

Stanton was replaced by a pinch runner after hitting a double in the seventh inning of Saturday's 6-1 win over the Minnesota Twins.

Manager Aaron Boone said Stanton would have an MRI on Sunday to determine the severity of the injury.

In a corresponding move, the Yankees called up infielder Oswald Peraza from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Boone told MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM that they could use Peraza until third baseman Josh Donaldson (hamstring) is ready to come off the injured list later in the week.

Donaldson is set to play a rehab game Tuesday with Double-A Somerset, Boone told reporters.

Stanton, 33, is batting .269 with four home runs and 11 RBIs through 13 games. He shares the team RBI lead with outfielder Franchy Cordero.

A five-time All-Star and former National League MVP, Stanton is a career .264/.353/.537 hitter with 382 home runs and 982 RBIs in 1,447 games with the Marlins (2010-17) and Yankees.

Peraza, 22, is batting .289 with four RBIs and five stolen bases in nine games this season in Triple-A.

He hit .306 (15-for-49) last season in 18 games with the Yankees.

Reuters contributed to this report.