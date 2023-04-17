The Minnesota Twins and right-hander Pablo Lopez are finalizing a four-year, $73.5 million contract extension, according to multiple reports.

Lopez, 27, was acquired by the Twins in the January trade that sent Luis Arraez to the Miami Marlins. Lopez is 1-1 with a 1.73 ERA in four starts in a Twins uniform. He leads the major leagues with 33 strikeouts in 26 innings.

Lopez is making $5.45 million this season and would have been eligible for free agency after the 2024 season.

He is 29-32 with a 3.83 ERA in 98 starts with the Marlins (2018-22) and Twins.