Kansas City Royals left-hander Kris Bubic will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery, the team said Friday.

The Royals had placed Bubic on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a left forearm flexor strain after he said his pitching "wasn't very sharp" while being roughed up for five runs on 10 hits in five innings against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday.

Bubic had received multiple opinions before deciding to undergo surgery.

The 25-year-old was 0-2 with a 3.94 ERA in three starts this season. He struck out 16 and walked two in 16 innings.

Bubic is 10-28 with a 4.85 ERA in 70 games (60 starts) since making his debut with the Royals in 2020.

Reuters contributed to this report.