Mike Trout-signed Little League ball sold for $15,000

On Sunday, a Little League baseball, hit and signed by a 12-year-old in a game 19 years ago in New Jersey, sold for $15,600 with Robert Edward Auctions.

That 12-year-old was Mike Trout.

Five years before Trout was selected in the first round of the 2009 MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Angels -- a compensatory pick for Mark Teixeira signing with the New York Yankees in late 2008 -- he was a middle schooler already earning his nickname as the Millville Meteor.

In 2004, Trout slugged a four-bagger and subsequently signed the ball, which has been held by its original owner for the last two decades: Trout's uncle.

Before winning three MLB MVPs, Mike Trout was a star Little Leaguer in New Jersey. Courtesy of Robert Edward Auctions

The Trout signature -- years from its modern refinement -- is authenticated by JSA/James Spence Authentication and includes a notarized letter of provenance from Trout's uncle. Another item included in the auction was a photograph of Trout in his Little League uniform, the earliest image of him as a ballplayer offered for sale.

"This is an incredible relic from the earliest days of Mike Trout's legendary career," said the president of Robert Edward Auctions, Brian Dwyer. "It's like having one of Picasso's earliest sketches -- this baseball is part of Trout's origin story and is a one-of-a-kind piece of memorabilia for any Trout collector or superfan."

Through twenty games in 2023, Trout -- a three-time MVP and ten-time All-Star -- is leading the American League with a .440 on-base-percentage. His 83.3 Wins Above Replacement are 58th in MLB history and 15.9 more than any other active player.