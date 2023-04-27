The Minnesota Twins reinstated right-hander Josh Winder from the 15-day injured list on Thursday.

Winder, 26, began the season on the IL with a right shoulder strain.

He made five appearances on a rehab assignment at Triple-A St. Paul (two games) and Low-A Fort Myers (three), going 1-1 with a 4.00 ERA and 11 strikeouts in nine innings.

Winder made his MLB debut last April and finished 4-6 with a 4.70 ERA in 15 games (11 starts) for the Twins.

Minnesota optioned left-hander Brent Headrick to St. Paul in a corresponding transaction.

Headrick, 25, made his MLB debut on April 13 and made three appearances out of the Twins' bullpen. He posted a 3.24 ERA with one save and 12 strikeouts in 8 1/3 innings over three games.