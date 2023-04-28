Boston Red Sox shortstop Yu Chang underwent successful surgery on his left hamate, the team announced Friday.

Chang is expected to miss six weeks after he left Boston's game against the Orioles on Monday in the middle of an at-bat in the seventh inning. To replace Chang on the roster, Boston called up Enmanuel Valdez, who has committed three errors in three games.

Boston will most miss Chang's glove, as he ranks third among all shortstops in defensive runs saved behind only Javier Baez and Francisco Lindor, who have both won Gold Gloves. Chang recently started receiving more playing time following the injury to Adam Duvall, which shifted Enrique Hernandez from the infield to the outfield.

The Red Sox are dealing with a carousel at shortstop due to Trevor Story's recovery from elbow surgery.

Prior to his injury, Chang had started 10 of Boston previous 12 games at shortstop. He was batting .136 with three homers and eight RBIs in 17 games, including 13 starts.