Boston Red Sox right-hander Zack Kelly underwent a successful ulnar nerve transportation revision in his pitching elbow on Tuesday, the team announced.

Dr. Jeffrey Dugas performed the procedure at The Andrews Institute in Birmingham, Alabama. Kelly, who is on the 60-day injured list, does not have a timetable for his return, according to the team.

"Good as new," Kelly said in a social media post that also featured a picture of him with his right arm in a sling. "Can't wait to get to work. Be back soon."

Good as new 💪🏻 can't wait to get to work. Be back soon 😤 pic.twitter.com/t374khROWL — Zack Kelly (@zack_kelly) May 3, 2023

Kelly sustained the injury in the fifth inning of Boston's 9-7 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on April 12. After hitting Yandy Diaz with a pitch, Kelly crouched down on the mound and grabbed his elbow. Trainers came out to tend to Kelly, who appeared emotional as he made his way to the dugout.

Kelly, 28, went 0-0 with a 3.68 ERA in six relief appearances before hitting the IL. He has pitched 7⅓ innings this season, his second with the Red Sox.

In his debut major league season last year, Kelly finished 1-0 with a 3.95 ERA in 13 relief outings.