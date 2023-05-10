Minnesota Twins shortstop Kyle Farmer, who missed 25 games after having oral surgery after taking a 92 mph pitch to his face on April 12, has been activated off the 10-day injured list, the team announced Wednesday.

Farmer, 32, had a procedure to realign his four bottom teeth and suture together lacerations on his lower lip after getting hit by Chicago White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito.

"Right when I went down, I remember just feeling my teeth covering my tongue in the back of my mouth," Farmer told reporters on Tuesday when recounting the incident. "It's kind of gruesome. I thought I was swallowing my four bottom teeth.

"I felt the trainers come out, and they took me under and the first thing I said to them was that you have to get me to the hospital. So they did and got me there. ... As they were wheeling me into the hospital, I could feel all of the eyes on me ... and you know that look when they look at you and look down... I was like ... I must look pretty bad."

He batted .308 with a homer and three RBIs during a four-game rehab assignment at Triple-A St. Paul. Before the injury, Farmer was batting .226 with one homer and five RBIs in 11 games for the Twins.

Minnesota optioned infielder Jose Miranda to St. Paul to clear a spot on the 26-man roster.

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.