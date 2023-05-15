The Atlanta Braves claimed right-hander Dereck Rodriguez off waivers from the Minnesota Twins on Monday and assigned him to Triple-A Gwinnett.

The Braves transferred right-hander Kyle Wright to the 60-day injured list to make room for Rodriguez on the 40-man roster.

Rodriguez, 30, appeared in just one game for the Twins this season, giving up a run in two-thirds of an inning. He's 12-16 with a 4.27 ERA in 54 career games (35 starts) for the San Francisco Giants (2018-20) and Twins.

Rodriguez is the son of Hall of Fame catcher Ivan Rodriguez.

Wright, who won 21 games last season, is suffering from a right shoulder strain. He was 0-1 with a 5.79 ERA in five starts before being placed on the 15-day IL.