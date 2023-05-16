The Atlanta Braves recalled left-hander Jared Shuster from Triple-A Gwinnett to start against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night.

Shuster is 0-1 with an 8.31 ERA in two starts for the Braves this season. He made his major league debut on April 2.

During his time at Gwinnett, Shuster has a 3.28 ERA in 24 2/3 innings with 23 strikeouts and 14 walks.

"He's been pitching good," Braves manager Brian Snitker told reporters.

The Braves optioned southpaw Danny Young to Gwinnett after Monday's game. He has a 1.08 ERA in eight relief appearances this season without a decision.

The Braves also announced left-hander Lucas Luetge will begin a rehabilitation assignment with Double-A Mississippi.

Reuters contributed to this report.