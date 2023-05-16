The Philadelphia Phillies optioned left-hander Bailey Falter to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday and recalled right-hander Erich Uelmen.

Falter, 26, was 0-7 with a 5.13 ERA over eight appearances (seven starts) and is tied for the major league lead in losses. He appeared out of the bullpen for the first time Monday and was tagged for six runs on eight hits over 4⅓ innings, although none of the runs were earned.

In parts of three seasons with the Phillies, Falter is 8-12 with a 4.56 ERA in 50 appearances (24 starts).

Uelmen, 26, was 1-0 with a 1.04 ERA in seven relief outings at Lehigh Valley. He made his major league debut last season with the Chicago Cubs and went 2-1 with a 4.67 ERA in 25 relief appearances.