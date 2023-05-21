The White Sox have promoted Clint Frazier from Triple-A Charlotte and placed right-hander Mike Clevinger on the 15-day injured list with right wrist inflammation.

Frazier hit .375 with seven home runs and 13 RBIs in 16 games with Charlotte. The 28-year-old signed a minor league deal with Chicago last month after he was released from his minor league contract with the Texas Rangers.

He was in the starting lineup in right field for Chicago's series finale against Kansas City on Sunday and went 1-for-3 with a run scored in the White Sox's 5-2 victory. It was his first big league game in almost a year.

Clevinger's IL move was retroactive to Thursday, when he got the win over the Cleveland Guardians after allowing two runs on six hits over six innings.

To make room for Frazier, Chicago designated outfielder Jake Marisnick for assignment. The team said it would make a corresponding move for Clevinger on Monday, when he had been slated to start against the Guardians.

Manager Pedro Grifol said he wanted to get Frazier, once considered a top prospect, into the lineup based on his performance in the minors.

"Just the quality of the at-bats, the bat speed, the way the ball is coming off the bat," Grifol said. "His recognition and the way he plays right with a lot of energy, and you know plays really hard."

Frazier, who is from Georgia, was selected by Cleveland in the first round of the 2013 amateur draft and made his big league debut in 2017 with the New York Yankees. He is a .238 hitter with 29 home runs and 98 RBIs in 247 career games.

He appeared in 19 games with the crosstown Cubs in 2022 in his last major league action.

"I'm just happy that someone out there gave me a chance to come back out here and try to showcase what I can do," Frazier said.

Frazier credited help from Rangers hitting coach Tim Hyers, whom he has known since he was 13, for his resurgence at Triple-A.

"He helped reinstill some of that confidence and good attributes I've got at the plate," Frazier said. "We built a plan, and I took it into spring training."

Simplifying his approach has been part of his work at the plate.

"I just tried to treat it like glorified whiffle ball in the backyard," Frazier said, "Just let it go and go out there and do what I can do."

Clevinger, 32, is 3-3 with a 4.56 ERA over nine starts after signing a one-year deal with the White Sox in December. Marisnick, 32, was 0-for-2 and scored a run in nine games with the White Sox this year.

