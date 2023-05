The Texas Rangers placed infielder/outfielder Ezequiel Duran on the 10-day injured list Saturday because of mild discomfort in his right oblique.

The move is retroactive to Wednesday.

Duran is batting .301 with seven homers and 23 RBIs this season.

The Rangers also activated outfielder Travis Jankowski from the 10-day injured list, placed right-hander Dane Dunning on paternity leave and recalled left-hander Cody Bradford from Triple-A Round Rock.