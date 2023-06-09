Oft-injured Boston Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale will be on the shelf for a lengthy spell again, with the team announcing Friday that he's been transferred to the 60-day injured list.

The Red Sox said Sale has a stress reaction in his shoulder blade, and while it won't require surgery, he won't throw for at least three to four weeks.

Sale was forced to leave a June 1 start against the Cincinnati Reds with the injury, then was placed on the 15-day IL a day later, a move he called at the time a "gut punch" considering his past injury woes. Additional tests revealed the stress reaction.

Sale, 34, hasn't had an injury-free season since 2017. He has been to the IL in each of the past five seasons, missing all of 2020 while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

In other roster moves Friday, Boston reinstated outfielder Adam Duvall from the 60-day IL. He has been out since early April with a broken wrist.

The team also brought up left-hander Joe Jacques from Triple-A, optioned infielder Enmanuel Valdez to Worcester and designated lefty Matt Dermody for assignment.