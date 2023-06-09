Chris "Mad Dog" Russo proclaims his problems with the Mets' struggles to begin the season. (1:53)

The New York Mets say slugger Pete Alonso has a bone bruise and sprain of his left wrist and is expected to be out 3-4 weeks.

He's been placed on the 15-day injured list in a move that is retroactive to Thursday.

Alonso was hit on his left wrist by a pitch and left Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. He returned to New York for further testing after initial X-rays revealed no fracture.

Alonso leads the NL with 49 RBIs and is hitting .231.

In other Mets moves Friday, catcher Tomás Nido has been outrighted to Triple A, infielder Luis Guillorme and lefty Zach Muckenhirn have been recalled from Triple-A, and right-hander Stephen Nogosek has been designated for assignment.