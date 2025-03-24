Open Extended Reactions

Perhaps too eager to depart from spring training, Philadelphia Phillies left-hander Matt Strahm did not pitch in the team's Grapefruit League finale as expected Monday because of a finger injury that occurred while packing.

Strahm reportedly tore the fingernail on his left middle finger while getting ready to depart from the team's spring home in Clearwater, Florida.

The injury is not expected to jeopardize Strahm's Opening Day roster spot after he struggled in two spring training appearances by giving up six runs in 1⅔ innings. He dealt with a shoulder injury earlier in the spring.

The Phillies open the regular season on the road Thursday against the Washington Nationals.

Strahm went 6-2 with a 1.87 ERA in 66 relief appearances for the Phillies last season when he was named an All-Star for the first time. In nine major league seasons, he is 32-35 with a 3.44 ERA and nine saves in 329 appearances (35 starts) for the Kansas City Royals, San Diego Padres, Boston Red Sox and Phillies.