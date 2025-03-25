Mookie Betts provides an update on his stomach illness that has forced him to lose 18 pounds. (0:47)

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he's "really encouraged" by the progress of Mookie Betts, who had been dealing with an illness that prevented him from keeping solid food down and prompted him to shed 18 pounds.

Betts went through a full workout at Dodger Stadium on Monday and is expected to play in the team's final exhibition game at Angel Stadium on Tuesday. Asked if Betts will play in the Dodgers' stateside opener Thursday, a home matchup against Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal, Roberts said: "I think so."

Shohei Ohtani, meanwhile, is scheduled to pitch off a mound again Saturday, when he will restart the process of building back up as a starting pitcher and eventually return to a two-way role. The session will mark Ohtani's first time throwing off a mound since Feb. 25, a 32-day respite that Roberts acknowledged might feel like starting over.

Ohtani was progressing toward facing hitters last month, but the Dodgers paused the pitching side of his rehab, Roberts said, because they wanted him to focus on opening the season as the team's designated hitter. The initial hope was that Ohtani might join the Dodgers' rotation in May.

Ohtani has continued to play catch and kept his arm active for the past four weeks. But he'd still need several bullpen sessions, then begin throwing in simulated games -- a traditional rehab assignment is not an option because the Dodgers want to keep him in their lineup -- to build up enough for a starter's workload before returning as a two-way player. Roberts would not speculate how long that might take, but the Dodgers will clearly take their time.

"For 2025," Roberts added, "the most important piece of this is having him be able to do both through the end of the season and through October."

Ohtani was in the lineup for both of the Dodgers' regular-season games against the Chicago Cubs in Japan last week. Betts, however, was not. The Dodgers' outfielder-turned-shortstop told reporters Sunday that he hasn't kept solid foods down for about two weeks, restricted to only liquids. In that time, his weight had dropped from 175 pounds to 157.

Betts got an IV in Japan and was sent home early. He was initially in the starting lineup for the first of three exhibition games against the Angels on Sunday, but the Dodgers scratched him after another bout of vomiting. At that point, Betts was doubtful to play in Thursday's opener. But he has since "turned a corner," Roberts said.

"He tried solid food, kept it down, got through his workout, and he's going to go home and eat some more solid food," Roberts added before Monday's game at Angel Stadium.