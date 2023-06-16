Despite a 5-3 victory over the first-place Texas Rangers on Thursday night, the Angels leave Texas with a couple injury concerns.

First baseman Gio Urshela, who was out of the starting lineup the past four games because of back soreness, sustained an injury trying to beat out a double play in the first inning.

He was tended to by a trainer for several minutes after he stumbled and fell while trying to beat out the inning-ending play. He played the bottom half of the first in the field before being replaced by Jared Walsh.

The Orange County Register reported that Urshela was on crutches with a hip issue and would be evaluated in Kansas City, where the Angels travel next.

Third baseman Anthony Rendon also drew injury concerns in the first inning after being hit by a pitch on the wrist.

Rendon played the full game, although he did not take a full swing his final two at-bats. He tried to bunt both times.

The Register reported that he was undergoing X-rays after the game.

Earlier in the day, the Angels placed shortstop Zach Neto on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain. He left Wednesday night's game after only one inning because of discomfort and had an MRI on Thursday. Andrew Velazquez was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake and started at shortstop.

--The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.