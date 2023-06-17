Los Angeles Angels first baseman Gio Urshela has a left pelvis fracture, the team said Friday, and has been placed on the 10-day injured list.

Urshela had missed the prior four games with back soreness but he fell down awkwardly Thursday at Texas. He was on crutches after the game and X-rays revealed the fracture.

Also, third baseman Anthony Rendon was held out Friday against the Royals because of soreness in his left wrist.

Rendon was hit by a pitch in the first inning Thursday in Texas. Though he stayed in the game, he did not swing.

X-Rays were negative and he's listed as day-to-day.

The Angels won 3-0 on Friday to hand Kansas City its 10th straight loss.

