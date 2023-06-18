The Kansas City Royals placed second baseman Michael Massey on the 10-day injured list Sunday because of a laceration on his left hand.

The designation is retroactive to Thursday for Massey, 25, who is batting .217 with four home runs and 20 RBI through 60 games this season.

In related moves, the Royals also selected the contract of infielder/outfielder Matt Beaty from Triple-A Omaha and transferred first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino (right shoulder instability) to the 60-day injured list.

Beaty, 30, signed a minor league deal with Kansas City on Monday after being released by the San Francisco Giants. He batted .200 (1-for-5) with an RBI in four games with the Giants.

Pasquantino, 25, landed on the IL on June 10 after batting .247 with nine homers and 26 RBIs in 61 games with the Royals.