The Pittsburgh Pirates placed Jose Hernandez on the 15-day injured list Sunday and recalled fellow left-hander Ryan Borucki from Triple-A Indianapolis.

Hernandez, who is dealing with a right calf strain, is 0-1 with a 2.63 ERA and 1.024 WHIP in 26 relief appearances this season. The 25-year-old has struck out 28 batters in 27 1/3 innings.

Borucki, 29, recorded eight scoreless appearances with Indianapolis after signing a minor league contract with the Pirates on May 9. He is 2-0 with a 6.23 ERA in 16 relief appearances in the minors in 2023.

He owns a 10-9 record with a 4.45 ERA in 96 career games (19 starts) with the Toronto Blue Jays (2018-22) and Seattle Mariners (2022).