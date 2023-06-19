        <
          Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar returns from IL

          • ESPN News Services
          Jun 19, 2023, 04:55 PM

          The St. Louis Cardinals reinstated outfielder Lars Nootbaar from the 10-day injured list Monday.

          He has been out since sustaining a lower back contusion when he crashed into the outfield fence on May 29.

          Nootbaar, 25, went 4-for-5 with two home runs and four RBIs on Sunday in his final rehab game for Triple-A Memphis.

          He is batting .266 with four homers and 21 RBIs in 42 games in the majors this season.

          The Cardinals optioned first baseman Luken Baker to Memphis in a corresponding transaction.

          Baker, 25, made his MLB debut on June 4 and went 4-for-14 with five strikeouts in four games.

          Reuters contributed to this report.