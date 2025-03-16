Twins infielder Royce Lewis comes up hobbling after trying to beat out a ground ball. (0:20)

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Minnesota Twins third baseman Royce Lewis left Sunday's Grapefruit League game against Boston with a leg injury.

Lewis got hurt running up the line after he bounced to third leading off the second inning. The Twins told reporters in Florida that Lewis strained his left hamstring.

The 25-year-old Lewis was selected by Minnesota with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 amateur draft. He made his big league debut in 2022, but his development has been slowed by injuries.

Lewis missed the 2021 season after he tore his right ACL when he slipped on ice during a winter storm at his Texas home. He had ACL surgery on the same knee on June 21, 2022.

He opened the 2023 season on the 60-day injured list while he recovered from his June knee surgery. He also had IL stints that year with a strained left oblique and a left hamstring strain.

Lewis hit .233 with 16 homers and 47 RBIs last year, but he played in only 82 games. He had IL stints for a strained right quad and a right adductor strain.