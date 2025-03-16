Open Extended Reactions

New York Yankees right-hander Clarke Schmidt was scratched from his Grapefruit League start against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday.

Schmidt is dealing with some shoulder soreness, manager Aaron Boone said in Florida. Schmidt, 29, will have a bullpen session instead of facing the Blue Jays.

As Boone described it, Schmidt, who went 5-5 with a 2.85 ERA in 16 starts for the Yankees last season, is "not getting all the way back to how he normally would."

New York has been hit hard by injuries during spring training. Ace right-hander Gerrit Cole is out with a season-ending elbow injury. Right-hander Luis Gil, who won the American League Rookie of the Year award in 2024, has a lat strain, and designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton is sidelined because of pain in his elbows.

New York won the AL East last year and lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series. The Yankees lost Juan Soto in free agency, but they added Max Fried, Devin Williams, Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt in the offseason.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.