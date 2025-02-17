Open Extended Reactions

As spring training camps begin, it is time to look at the state of baseball. As part of our 2025 MLB season preview, ESPN's Buster Olney is bringing back his positional ranking series, in which he surveyed those around the industry to help him rank the top 10 players at every position.

The objective of this exercise is to identify the best players for the 2025 season, not who might be best in five years or over their career.

We will roll out a position per day over the next two weeks. Here's the rollout schedule: catchers (2/17), first basemen (2/18), second basemen (2/19), third basemen (2/20), shortstops (2/21), corner outfielders (2/24), center fielders (2/25), designated hitters (2/26), starting pitchers (2/27) and relievers (2/28).

Top 10 catchers

The No. 1 catcher on this year's list might surprise you if you weren't paying attention last season. For years, it seemed Adley Rutschman was next in line for top honors behind the plate for years to come, but a down 2024 by the Baltimore Orioles catcher opened the door for another player to slug his way to the top spot. See our top 10 on ESPN+ »