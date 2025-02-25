        <
          Buster Olney's Top 10 MLB position players: Center fielders

          Only 24 years old, Julio Rodriguez is among the game's elite in center field. Jerome Miron/Imagn Images
          Feb 25, 2025
            • Senior writer ESPN Magazine/ESPN.com
            • Analyst/reporter ESPN television
            • Author of "The Last Night of the Yankee Dynasty"
          Spring training camps are underway, which means it is time to look at the state of baseball. As part of our 2025 MLB season preview, ESPN's Buster Olney is bringing back his positional ranking series, in which he surveyed those around the industry to help him rank the top 10 players at every position.

          Today, we rank the best of the best center fielders in MLB.

          The objective of this exercise is to identify the best players for the 2025 season, not who might be best in five years or over their career. We will roll out a position per day over the next two weeks. Here's the rest of the schedule: catchers, first basemen, second basemen, third basemen, shortstops, corner outfielders, designated hitters (2/26), starting pitchers (2/27) and relievers (2/28).