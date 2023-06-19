Jonathan India silences the Astros' crowd with a go-ahead home run for the Reds. (0:29)

Six-time All-Star Joey Votto is rejoining the streaking Cincinnati Reds on Monday night.

The Reds announced that Votto will be playing first base and batting sixth in Monday's game against the Colorado Rockies. The team has not announced a corresponding move in connection to Votto's activation from the 60-day injured list.

The 39-year-old first baseman has been sidelined while recovering from shoulder surgery last summer. The Reds take an eight-game winning streak into their series opener against the visiting Rockies.

Votto began his second rehab assignment of the season at Triple-A Louisville on June 3. An earlier stint there in April was halted after 10 games because of lingering issues following surgery in August to repair his left rotator cuff and biceps.

For the season, Votto is batting .173 with three homers and 11 RBIs in 22 games with Louisville.

Votto saw his streak of 14 consecutive Opening Day starts end because of the injury.

He batted just .205 with 11 homers and 41 RBIs in 91 games last season. His on-base percentage was .319.

Votto was the National League MVP in 2010 and batted better than .300 eight times in a nine-year span earlier in his career. He also has led the NL in on-base percentage seven times.

His career numbers include a .297 batting average, .412 on-base percentage, 342 homers and 1,106 RBIs in 1,991 games over 16 seasons, all with the Reds.

Votto is making $25 million in 2023, the final season of a 10-year, $225 million deal. The Reds hold a $20 million option for 2024 with a $7 million buyout.

Reuters contributed to this report.