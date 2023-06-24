        <
        >

          Giants place Mike Yastrzemski on injured list

          • Associated Press
          Jun 24, 2023, 01:29 AM

          SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with a strained left hamstring strain.

          The move is retroactive to Thursday.

          Yastrzemski left Wednesday's game against San Diego with left hamstring tightness but had been expected to return within a couple of days after an MRI showed minor inflammation.

          Yastrzemski had been one of the Giants' key offensive contributors during a recent 10-game winning streak. Over his last eight games he batted .313 with 4 homers, 11 RBI, 9 runs, 3 walks and a double. He hit two home runs Monday night, splashing the winner into McCovey Cove in the 10th.

          Infielder Isan Díaz was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento to take his roster spot.