          Blue Jays place right-hander Adam Cimber on 15-day IL

          • Reuters
          Jun 24, 2023, 07:03 PM

          The Toronto Blue Jays placed right-hander Adam Cimber on the 15-day injured list Saturday because of an impingement in his throwing shoulder.

          Cimber, 32, is 0-2 with one save and a 7.40 ERA in 22 relief appearances this season.

          He yielded three earned runs on three hits in one-third of an inning against the Texas Rangers in his most recent appearance last Sunday.

          Also on Saturday, the Blue Jays recalled right-hander Bowden Francis from Triple-A Buffalo.

          Francis, 27, has a 3.68 ERA without recording a decision in three games with the Blue Jays this season.