Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout has a fractured hamate bone in his left hand and has been placed on the 10-day injured list.

Trout left Monday's loss to the San Diego Padres in the eighth inning after fouling off a pitch. He immediately shook his left arm then returned to the batter's box, but called for assistance before seeing another pitch.

"I just took a swing and something felt uncomfortable," Trout said Monday night. "I can't describe the pain I felt. I never felt it before, ever, before this. I never had wrist problems or anything. Just freak things."

Trout had two hits and a walk Monday night, including an RBI single in the sixth. He is batting .263 with 18 homers and 44 RBIs in 81 games.

Trout was named to his 11th All-Star team, and was set to start in next week's Midsummer Classic in Seattle, but will now miss his third straight because of an injury.

Information from The Associated Press and Reuters was used in this report.