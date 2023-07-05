Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Dustin May will undergo season-ending surgery to repair the flexor tendon in his right elbow on July 18, the team announced Tuesday.

Dr. Neal ElAttrache will perform the procedure in Los Angeles.

May missed much of the 2021 and 2022 seasons after undergoing Tommy John surgery. He has made a total of just 20 starts over the past three seasons, going 7-5 with a 3.21 ERA in 101 innings.

May was 4-1 with a 2.63 ERA in nine starts this season, but his velocity dropped off noticeably in a May 17 start against Minnesota. He was lifted after only one inning because of a strained right elbow.

The Dodgers placed him on IL shortly thereafter.

Los Angeles' staff has been hit hard by injuries this season.

Right-hander Walker Buehler has not pitched this year while recovering from Tommy John surgery, although he is hoping to be back late in the season.

Julio Urias recently returned to the rotation, although he struggled in his first outing off the injured list.

And Clayton Kershaw was placed on the IL on Monday due to inflammation in his pitching shoulder.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.