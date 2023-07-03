The Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday placed left-hander Clayton Kershaw on the 15-day injured list because of left shoulder soreness.

The move is retroactive to Friday.

The Dodgers had been mulling a trip to IL for Kershaw in recent days after he had reported shoulder soreness following his last start against the Colorado Rockies on June 27.

He had a throwing session Sunday, after which manager Dave Roberts said the veteran lefty could make his next start against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday, push it back a few days or go on IL. Part of the consideration, Roberts said at the time, was the upcoming All-Star break, which could minimize the number of games the three-time Cy Young winner would potentially miss.

The team ultimately decided an IL stint was the best course of action.

In the corresponding roster moves Monday, the Dodgers recalled right-handers Michael Grove and Gavin Stone and optioned lefty Victor Gonzalez. Grove drew the start against the Pirates in Monday's series opener in Los Angeles.

The Kershaw news comes a day after he was named to his 10th All-Star team. He's 10-4 with a 2.55 ERA this season.