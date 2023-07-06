YES Network cameraman Pete Stendel gets hit in the head by a wild throw and receives a standing ovation from the crowd when he exits on a stretcher. (0:53)

The camera operator struck by an errant throw during Wednesday's game between the Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees suffered an orbital fracture.

Pete Stendel is at home resting and "he and his family appreciate everyone's support," YES Network, for whom Stendel was working, announced Thursday.

Stendel was injured in the fifth inning when Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson made an errant throw to first baseman Ryan O'Hearn that hit the cameraman in the head and knocked him out.

The game was delayed for approximately 17 minutes as medical personnel attended to Stendel, who was positioned next to the Yankees' dugout. He held up his fingers in a peace sign to the crowd when he was taken off the field in a cart.

"Every time that a ball goes over the first baseman or even a foul ball from the hitter, you don't want to see it going toward a fan," Henderson said after the game. "It just happened to be in the wrong spot, and I hope he's doing all right. My prayers go out to him. I'm just thankful for the guys that rushed over there to him to help him."

Said Yankees outfielder Jake Bauers: "That was scary. I think I speak for all of us when I say our thoughts are with him. Hope he's doing all right and he's feeling better and we see him back here soon."

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.