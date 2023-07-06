Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, who has missed two games after injuring his left oblique in batting practice Tuesday, has been placed on the 10-day injured list.

The move is retroactive to Tuesday. The Astros return from the All-Star break on July 14.

"I don't think there's any rush to bring him back," general manager Dana Brown told reporters Wednesday. "... Sometimes the best thing is rest. And so I think right now it would be my opinion, strong opinion, as to just giving him some rest and let it play out."

Altuve, who missed four games with an oblique injury earlier this season, will miss a four-game series against the Seattle Mariners before the All-Star break. The eight-time All-Star is hitting .264 with six homers and 18 RBIs this season.

In related moves, the Astros optioned left-hander Parker Mushinski to Triple-A Sugar Land and recalled infielder David Hensley and right-hander Ronel Blanco.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.