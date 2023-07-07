The St. Louis Cardinals placed infielder/outfielder Tommy Edman on the 10-day injured list Friday with right wrist inflammation.

Edman, 28, is on the injured list for the first time in his fifth season. He is hitting .237 with seven home runs and 29 RBIs with a team-leading 14 stolen bases in 84 games.

He is eligible to be activated July 17 when the Cardinals host the Miami Marlins.

In a corresponding transaction, the Cardinals called up infielder Jose Fermin from Triple-A Memphis. Fermin, who has yet to make his major league debut, will join the Cardinals in Chicago, where they are playing three games against the White Sox heading into the All-Star break.

Acquired in a trade with the Cleveland Guardians in November, the 24-year-old Fermin has appeared in 17 minor league games at three levels this season and is hitting .180 (11-for-61) with three doubles, two home runs and four RBIs.