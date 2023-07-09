LOS ANGELES -- All-Star Mookie Betts hit his 10th leadoff homer for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night to become the second player to accomplish the feat before the All-Star break in major league history. Three-time All-Star Bobby Bonds in 1973 is the only other player to do it.

Betts' 408-foot solo shot, his 26th of the season, came on the second pitch of the game by Angels starter Reid Detmers.

Betts eclipsed the Dodgers franchise mark of nine homers which he shared with Joc Pederson (2019). Betts' 46th leadoff homer of his career tied Philadelphia's Jimmy Rollins for seventh all-time.

It is the 9th time in MLB history that a player has hit 10 leadoff homers in a season, according to ESPN Stats & Information research. Jose Altuve was the last player to do so with 12 such homers last season. The all-time record for a season is 13, set by Alfonso Soriano in 2003.

Betts came into the game batting .277. He went 3 for 4 with two homers, a double and four RBI in an 11-4 victory over the Angels on Friday night.

He is set to compete in the Home Run Derby on Monday as part of All-Star festivities in Seattle.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.