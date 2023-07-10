Shohei Ohtani continues to rake in the first half as he smashes a 433-foot two-run home run in the seventh inning. (0:25)

SEATTLE -- Not only did they garner the most votes for the MLB All-Star Game, Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. and Los Angeles Angels pitcher/designated hitter Shohei Ohtani have the highest-selling jerseys in the first half of the season, according to information released by the league from MLBShop.com on Monday.

Acuna, 25, topped the list while Ohtani, 29, was right behind him. It's the first time an Atlanta Braves player has the most popular jersey since the list was first issued, ranking jerseys from the 2010 season.

In all, 14 of the top 20 players with the top-selling jerseys were selected for Tuesday night's All-Star Game. The list includes San Diego's Fernando Tatis Jr., who ranked third behind Acuna and Ohtani. Tatis was suspended for PED use last season, missing the first several weeks of this year to complete his 80-game punishment.

Rounding out the top 10 are Aaron Judge, Jose Altuve, Mookie Betts, Julio Rodriguez, Matt Olson, Alex Bregman and Mike Trout.

The Braves featured four players in the top 20, including Austin Riley (No. 11) and Ozzie Albies (No. 12). The Astros and Dodgers each have three in the top 20 with ace Clayton Kershaw coming in at No. 20.