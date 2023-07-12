Check out the highlights that helped Kyle Teel become the Red Sox's first-round pick in 2023. (0:25)

The 2023 MLB draft is complete! And after 20 rounds of picks, Boston Red Sox fans are surely already dreaming that one of the newest Sox will be a star. But which one? Here's more on Boston's 2023 draft class, with analysis from ESPN insiders.

First round (No. 14 overall): Kyle Teel, C, Virginia

7th in Kiley McDaniel's pre-draft rankings

Who is Teel? A three-year starter at Virginia, Teel was named 2023 ACC Player of the Year on the strength of a .407/.475/.655 slash line. A left-handed-hitting catcher, his draft stock took off this season as continued defensive improvement behind the plate solidified his chances of sticking at the position professionally.

Why the Red Sox took him here: The Red Sox don't really have a long-term solution at catcher as current starter Connor Wong possesses more of a backup's skill set -- and Teel's hitting ability means he can move quickly if the defense develops. He is a left-handed hitter with an ideal swing for Fenway Park and good contact skills despite a violent swing, as well as a plus throwing arm. At the minimum, this looks like a pretty safe pick since Teel projects as a high probability major leaguer. -- David Schoenfield

McDaniel's pre-draft take: Teel shot up boards this spring as he continued to improve defensively, grading as plus for some scouts. Offensively, I don't love what he did with his swing (in short, he could shorten his hand path and may have to in the upper minors) but it's worked for him this year and the offensive tools have been real since high school.

Second round (No. 50 overall): Nazzan Zanetello, SS, Christian Brothers College (Missouri) HS

64th in Kiley McDaniel's rankings

McDaniel's pre-draft take: His athletic testing is excellent and he creates a ton of bat speed with a small hand move, but scouts are split on how good his tools translate to baseball. Third round (No. 80 overall): Antonio Anderson, SS, North Atlanta (Georgia) HS 72nd in Kiley McDaniel's rankings Kiley's pre-draft take: 6-foot-3, switch-hitting shortstop with a shot to stick at the position and above-average hit/power upside. Fourth round (No. 115 overall): Matt Duffy, P, Canisius College 274th in Kiley McDaniel's rankings

Compensation picks (Nos. 132, 133 overall):

Kristian Campbell, SS, Georgia Tech

186th in Kiley McDaniel's rankings

Justin Riemer, SS, Wright State

119th in Kiley McDaniel's rankings

McDaniel's pre-draft take: Tore his ACL early this spring but was already on the mid-major helium list for contact-first success.

Fifth round (No 151 overall): Connelly Early, P, Virginia

Sixth round (No. 178 overall): CJ Weins, P, Western Kentucky

Seventh round (No. 208 overall): Caden Rose, OF, Alabama

Eighth round (No. 238 overall): Trennor O'Donnell, P, Ball State

Ninth round (No. 268 overall): Blake Wehunt, P, Kennesaw State

Tenth round (No. 298 overall): Ryan Ammons, P, Clemson

Eleventh round (No. 328 overall): Nelly Taylor, OF, Polk State College

Twelfth round (No. 358 overall): Max Carlson, P, North Carolina

Thirteenth round (No. 388 overall): Cade Feeney, P, North Dakota State

Fourteenth round (No. 418 overall): Jojo Ingrassia, P, Cal State Fullerton

Fifteenth round (No. 448 overall): Phoenix Call, SS, Calabasas HS (California)

275th on Kiley McDaniel's rankings

Sixteenth round (No. 478 overall): Isaac Stebens, P, Oklahoma State

Seventeenth round (No. 508 overall): Dylan Schlaegel, OF, Legacy HS (Texas)

Eighteenth round (No. 538 overall): Zach Fogell, P, UConn

Nineteenth round (No. 568 overall): Stanley Tucker, OF, Texas A&M

Twentieth round (No. 598 overall): Robert Orloski, P, Middleton HS (Idaho)