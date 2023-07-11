While the first round of the MLB draft gets most of the headlines, it's essential to see what teams do in the days that follow to truly understand how well they have executed their strategies for the year.

Now that we've seen which clubs have been able to turn what might have seemed like surprising first-round decisions at the time into potential savings to spread around on later picks, we can start evaluating this year's draft classes.

With that in mind, I've identified 10 teams whose 2023 draft hauls stand out to me.