SEATTLE -- A stolen base overturned, a home run called foul upon review, a plea by fans for Shohei Ohtani to play in Seattle, a tension filled finish and two leaping catches at the wall in the very first inning were just a few of the highlights during the 2023 All-Star game, won by the National League, 3-2.

The tying and lead runs were scored on an Elias Diaz home run in the top of the eighth inning, erasing a 2-1 NL deficit after the AL took the lead in the sixth on a Bo Bichette sacrifice fly. NL reliever Craig Kimbrel struck out Jose Ramirez with two on in the ninth to earn the save as the NL ended a nine-game All-Star Game drought. Diaz became the first Rockies player to win the All-Star MVP award.

According to ESPN Stats & Information research, Diaz is the 24th player to homer in his first career all-star game at-bat and the second to do so in the game after Yandy Díaz went deep in the second inning. That blast gave the AL a 1-0 lead. A couple innings later, the NL tied the game on a Luis Arraez RBI single.

But the early energy in the stadium involved the T-Mobile Park crowd, who loudly chanted 'Come to Seattle' each time Ohtani came to the plate, in the first inning then again in the fourth. Ohtani will be a well sought after free agent at the end of the season.

"Never experienced anything like that, but I definitely heard it," Ohtani said afterwards through his interpreter. "But I was trying to focus on my at-bat."

Ohtani struck out and walked before coming out of the game in favor of Salvador Perez who scored a run on the Bichette sacrifice fly. Ohtani was also asked if any teammates were attempting to recruit him.

"I would like to keep that a secret," he responded. "Even if someone said that, I don't think I would be able to say it right here."

The night got off to an electric start when Adolis Garcia and good friend Randy Arozarena both made leaping catches at the wall in the first inning playing behind starter Gerrit Cole. Garcia robbed Ronald Acuna Jr in right field while Arozarena did the same to Freddie Freeman in left. Arozarena crossed his arms in his famous pose after making the catch.

"That was pretty cool," Cole said. "I figure he deserved it. That was a sweet catch. They were both nice catches. The first one was really tough, in the sun."

Other highlights included Arraez seeing two pitches total, hitting them both into the outfield grass for singles, something he's done 104 times this season, most in MLB. Arraez is hitting .383 this season, attempting to become the first player to hit .400 since Ted Williams in 1941.

"Everybody's supporting me here," Arraez said. "But I was surprised - especially Freddie, Mookie Betts, Acuna, the Latin players. They support me. They say, 'Hey, go play hard and enjoy the game. You can hit .400.' I say, 'It's hard. I'm a human. But I'll try. Let's see what happens when I finish my season.'"

Freeman expressed amazement at Arraez' night.

"We just cheer him on," Freeman said. "I think we're all cheering him on. You (reporters) guys are. It's incredible to watch. I mean just today in the game - an 0-0 splitter for a hit and a 98-mph fastball for a hit. With shadows. Nothing fazes him. So yeah, it's incredible."

After Arraez' second hit, he attempted to steal second base and initially was called safe. But AL manager Dusty Baker challenged the call and it was overturned. It was the second caught stealing of the night after Arozarena got nailed in the second inning, making it the first all-star game since 2008 where two runners were thrown out attempting to steal a base.

Later, in the bottom of the sixth, Lourdes Gurriel hit a long fly ball down the left field line off righty Jordan Romano which was initially called a home run but again Baker challenged and it was overturned. During the delay Romano left the game with lower back tightness.

The close game seemed to be secondary to the 47, 159 in attendance as they made sure to display their love to Ohtani earlier in the night. He's likely to command the biggest contract in MLB history and perhaps all of sports.

"Every time I come here the fans are passionate, they're really into the game," Ohtani said. "So it's very impressive. I actually spent a couple off-seasons in Seattle. So I like the city. It's beautiful."